Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,294 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

