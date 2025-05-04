Beck Bode LLC Sells 625 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSE:TRU opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $455,711 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

