Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 292.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 655,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Stephens cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

