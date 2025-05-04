iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.