Alteri Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,970 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after buying an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

