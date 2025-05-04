Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Popular worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 304.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $106.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

