Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,457,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,242,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $930,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

