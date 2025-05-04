Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,814,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BMY opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

