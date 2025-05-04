Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.30 Billion Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.72% of Invesco QQQ worth $2,300,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $488.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

