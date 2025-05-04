Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,377,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 286,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $125.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

