BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 693,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,283,000. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.9% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

