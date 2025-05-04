Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.