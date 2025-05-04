Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 3,714 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

