Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 535,016 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6,273.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,016 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

