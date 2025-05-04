Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 234,858 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 234,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,000. EQT comprises approximately 4.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,728 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $13,339,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.80 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

