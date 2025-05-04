Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Invests $218,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,213,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $240,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69,707 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.