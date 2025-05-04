Promising Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 1st

Vertiv, Shopify, Shift4 Payments, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, and GoDaddy are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking platforms or digital communication services. These companies typically generate revenue through advertising sales, user?data analytics, or subscription?based features. Investors often view them as high-growth opportunities, although they can be subject to regulatory scrutiny and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $7.25 on Thursday, hitting $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,577,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,281,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $19.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $630.87. The stock had a trading volume of 433,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.91. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,009.11, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 983,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $192.97. 772,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $120.59 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

See Also