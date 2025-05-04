Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 2.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

