601 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,156,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,659,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,338,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Amgen by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.18.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.28. The company has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

