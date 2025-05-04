Bearing Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 21,926 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

