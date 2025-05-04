Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

