Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $11.15 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after buying an additional 111,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,185,000 after purchasing an additional 237,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $711.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

PH opened at $619.37 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

