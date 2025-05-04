Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. International Paper accounts for 1.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 50,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 163,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

International Paper Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE IP opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

