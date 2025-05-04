Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $34,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.56.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $334.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

