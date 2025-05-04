Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Charles Schwab worth $482,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

