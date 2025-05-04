Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,184 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

