Benchstone Capital Management LP Invests $24.84 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 233,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,844,000. Shopify accounts for about 2.6% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

