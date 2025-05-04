3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after purchasing an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,456,000 after acquiring an additional 479,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $636,767,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $142.07 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

