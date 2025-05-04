Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,283,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

