19,000 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $6,086,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $307.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $475.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppLovin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.