Accredited Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

