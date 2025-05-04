AlTi Global Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $172,752,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average is $168.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.