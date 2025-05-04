Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 111,150 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

