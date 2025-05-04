3,033 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after acquiring an additional 754,883 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.37.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.61. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.