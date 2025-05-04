8,367 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,367 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.2% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 67.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 646,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.87.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

