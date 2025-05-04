Alteri Wealth LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

