BNP Paribas Sells 5,400 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BNP Paribas lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BN. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

