SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Battery Global Advisors LLC

Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.8% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDW stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

