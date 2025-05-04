BNP Paribas Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BNP Paribas decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,701,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

