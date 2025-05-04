The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $129.23 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

