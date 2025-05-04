Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $973,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE VLO opened at $118.89 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

