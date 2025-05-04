Algert Global LLC Purchases 45,928 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,081.58. This represents a 20.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,272. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

