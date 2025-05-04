Algert Global LLC Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

OGE opened at $45.16 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

