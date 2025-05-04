Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,184 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Flowserve Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE FLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

