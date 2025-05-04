BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $6.53 Million in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter.

KOF opened at $93.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

