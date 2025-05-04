BNP Paribas Sells 98 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $659,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.87.

Moody’s Trading Up 3.0 %

MCO opened at $465.35 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

