BIP Wealth LLC Sells 303 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

