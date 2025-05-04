Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 1st

Berry Global Group, Deere & Company, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the farming and agribusiness sector—ranging from seed and fertilizer producers to farm?equipment manufacturers and food processors. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to global food supply chains and rural economies, often using them as a hedge against inflation and population?driven demand for agricultural products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $18.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,708. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.17. 1,699,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

