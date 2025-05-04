Bearing Point Capital LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

