Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Boosted by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,632 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $204,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $306.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.71 and a 200-day moving average of $342.11. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

